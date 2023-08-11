Two footballers die in an absurd accident: they crashed into a wild boar

When they were in a car, two 18-year-old players who belonged to the Chantada club They died in an absurd accident after colliding with a wild boar.

“Tourism has overturned when it was circulating along kilometer 53 of the N-540 highway, which connects Lugo and Ourense, with three people inside, members of the youth team of the SD Chantada”, wrote the newspaper Marca de España. (‘It’s a crime’: trans athlete denounces ‘discrimination’ in competition in Colombia)

Regrettable

And he added: “The deceased Abel Carreira and Álex Gómez were on the right side of the vehicle, one as the co-driver and the other in the rear, while the driver was unharmed.”

According to the first investigations, the “young people were wearing their seatbelts and the accident was caused by a wild boar that crossed the road, causing them to lose control of the vehicle and go off the road, hitting the guardrail.”

It was also confirmed that the driver suffered an anxiety attack after the accident and has needed psychological help.

“The Lugo club published a tweet this morning announcing that it was suspending “temporarily all activity” due to the death of its two players from the youth team,” the outlet said.



Manuel Lorenzo, mayor of Chantada, He pointed out that the plenary session of the City Council will decree two days of official mourning for the death of these two young people who were well known in this Lugo town.

The Galician clubs have shown their solidarity networks for the death of Abel and Álex, as well as the Spanish Football Federation.



