Genoa – Accident just before 7 pm in Corso Torino, near Via Ruspoli. A couple on scooters she was hit by a car which flew away immediately after the impact. On the spot the local police, the Genoese White Cross and the New Rescue Volunteers of via Moresco together with the 118 medical service. The couple suffered minor injuries and were transferred to the hospital in yellow code Saint martin.

According to some witnesses, the car would have arrived at high speed, burning two traffic lights and hitting the two-wheeler stopped at the yellow light next to the taxi stand. The driver then fled. But the large-engined car, which had lost its – Bulgarian – license plate at the scene of the accident, according to what has been learned, has already been stopped by a Carabinieri patrol between Via Giacometti and Corso Sardegna.