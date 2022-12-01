The injury after 12 minutes of the appointed referee, Marotta, led to her being replaced by colleague Bazzo marking an important first time in Italian football
Two pages of history, different in context, category and media coverage. But also in Italy, less than 24 hours after Stéphanie Frappart’s debut at the World Cup in Costa Rica-Germany, the women’s referee movement experienced a significant first time. 12th minute of Virtus Verona-Pro Sesto, midweek round of group A of Serie C: referee Maria Marotta has a muscle problem in her right thigh, the match is suspended, treatment by the visiting bench’s medical staff – massage and bandage, by a female physiotherapist – they try to get the race director back on her feet, who wants to try and move forward. Vain attempt, she must stop.
