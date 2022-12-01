Two pages of history, different in context, category and media coverage. But also in Italy, less than 24 hours after Stéphanie Frappart’s debut at the World Cup in Costa Rica-Germany, the women’s referee movement experienced a significant first time. 12th minute of Virtus Verona-Pro Sesto, midweek round of group A of Serie C: referee Maria Marotta has a muscle problem in her right thigh, the match is suspended, treatment by the visiting bench’s medical staff – massage and bandage, by a female physiotherapist – they try to get the race director back on her feet, who wants to try and move forward. Vain attempt, she must stop.