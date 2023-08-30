Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 00:20



They are two of the under-23s of Real Murcia who are called to be important in Munúa’s schemes. In fact, both made their debut in the first game of the grana team in Los Cármenes. «They are two young players with a great future who can give us energy. Hopefully they will continue in this project for many years, ”said Javier Recio, grana sports director.

Carlos Rojas (Cuenca, 21 years old) is a right-handed winger who can also play on the left and who belongs to Almería: «I needed to come to a place like this. I was looking for a very professional club and Real Murcia was the best option,” said the footballer, who started in Granada. Munúa has given him all the confidence: «There is a good connection, he knows me. From day one he has shown me that he can bring out the best in me. I trust myself », he admits.

Sergio Santos (Leganés, 22 years old) is a right-back trained in the Real Madrid academy and who already knows what it is like to make his debut in the Second Division with Mirandés: “Last year I didn’t have much luck and I want to vindicate myself at this club and return the confidence they have given me.” In fact, Munúa gave him the title against Granada B: «I had not played an official competition match for eight months and I felt very good. With patience I will find my best version. Murcia insisted a lot on signing me », he says.