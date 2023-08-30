The Kids Choice Awards 2023 rThey graduate with a new edition to reward the best of Latin American music and acting. Not only this, those content creators with the most viral videos on the internet will also be awarded. This year, the driving will be in charge of the couple made up of Juanpa Zurita and Macarena Achaga, who will be at the head of Nickelodeon’s biggest event for the first time. We tell you all the details in the note.

What time is the 2023 Kids Choice Awards?

In Mexico, the Kids Choice Awards will take place at 6:30 pm, hosted by Juanpa Zurita and Maca Beso.

Kids Choice Awards 2023: schedule by country

If the viewer is outside of Mexico, they can view the award ceremony at these times according to the country of origin:

Mexico : 6.30 p.m.

: 6.30 p.m. Colombia: 7.30 p.m.

7.30 p.m. Peru: 7.30 p.m.

7.30 p.m. Chili: 8.30 p.m.

8.30 p.m. Bolivia: 8.30 p.m.

8.30 p.m. Argentina: 9.30 p.m.

Where to watch the 2023 Kids Choice Awards?

The Kids Choice Awards 2023 It will be broadcast through the Nickelodeon signal for Latin America, which is why all devices with access to the channel will be able to view the award. However, to the delight of their fans, the KCA can also be seen on the Nickelodeon YouTube channel.

The KCA return this 2023 with many surprises and above all, slime. Photo: Nickelodeon.

How to watch Nickelodeon LIVE?

The Nickelodeon channel can be seen through any device that has access to the channel’s signal; however, any user who is not available to have the channel in their programming package will be able to download the Pluto TV platform for free.

Kids Choice Awards 2023 Winners

Joaquín Bondoni: favorite actor

Karol Sevilla: favorite actress

‘Merlina’: favorite premiere

‘Stray Kids’: Favorite Nick Show

Juan Pablo Jaramillo: activist of the year

Taylor Swift: Favorite Global Artist

Camilo and Camila Cabello: Favorite Collaboration

‘Bad decisions’, by Kenya Os: global hit of the year

Kenia Os: Latin Artist

Fede Vigevani & Ian Lucas: favorite duo

Ian: funniest creator

Rivers: coolest streamer

Los Rulés: trender of the year

Fer Jali: TGRWM of the year.

