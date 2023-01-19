A judge in Morocco has sentenced two Dutchmen to the death penalty for their role in a mistaken murder in Marrakech at the end of 2017. A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed this on Thursday. NRCafter reporting of The Telegraph. It concerns Shardyone S. (31) and Edwin RM (27), who were previously sentenced to death in the same case but then appealed.

In 2017, the two men shot and killed a student on a terrace in Marrakech. They opened fire on the wrong bargoer, who turned out to be the son of a Moroccan judge. Their actual target was cocaine smuggler Mustapha F., who had been arguing with Ridouan Taghi for some time. Investigation services assume that Taghi was the client of the Dutch shooters. One of Taghi’s brothers was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Morocco in 2019 for his role in the murder.

The two Dutchmen have made a statement on appeal. They may have hoped for a lesser sentence, or for serving their sentence in the Netherlands. Nevertheless, the previous sentence stood, although the death penalty has not been carried out in Morocco since 1993. In practice, convicts often serve life sentences in prison. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides consular assistance to those involved.