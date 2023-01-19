PARIS (Reuters) – Louis Vuitton changed the runway’s traditional format and put Spanish singer Rosalía at center stage in a performance at the fashion house’s menswear show in Paris on Thursday.

Rosalía opened the live event for the fashion house, which is owned by LVMH, emerging from a dark set wrapped in a furry white jacket and baggy jogging pants, sunglasses wrapped around her face.

The Latin Grammy-winning pop star livened up the set — designed to look like someone’s home — by sprawling on the couch, bouncing on a bed and singing atop a bright yellow car.

Models walked the runway, wearing long jackets with starched lapels, clutching shiny tote bags, their looks accessorised with curved hats and baseball caps.

The brand emphasized clothing with elongated silhouettes, ranging from tailored coats to puffy bomber jackets, and sprinkled some artwork and logos into the mix.

The Louis Vuitton menswear show last June featured Florida band Marching 100 and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The world’s biggest fashion brand last week named Pietro Beccari as its CEO, replacing industry veteran Michael Burke.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer)