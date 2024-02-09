bWhen a private jet made an emergency landing on a highway in the US state of Florida, two people on board the plane died. The Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft with five people on board crashed onto the Interstate 75 highway near the city of Naples on Friday afternoon, as the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced in the short message service X, formerly Twitter.

The plane, which took off from the state of Ohio, had actually intended to land at Naples Airport on Florida's west coast. Two minutes before the planned landing, the pilot reported to air traffic controllers that both engines had failed and asked for permission to make an emergency landing, airport spokesman Robin King said. The pilot then stated that he would not make it to the runway – “and attempted to land on I-75.”

Three people on board the plane survived the emergency landing, two others died when the plane hit, the police said. Local media showed videos of the private jet engulfed in flames on the side of the highway and thick black smoke. It was initially unclear whether the plane also rammed cars. The authorities began the investigation.