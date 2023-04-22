According to Spanish media, the fire started around 11 p.m. at the entrance of the Burro restaurant on Plaza de Manuel Becerra in the Salamanca district, in central Madrid. The plastic plants that were hanging there for decoration caught fire, which caused a lot of smoke. Panic would then have broken out among the guests of the restaurant who tried to escape.
The two fatalities are restaurant staff who tried to extinguish the initial flames.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and the injured were taken to various hospitals.
#dead #ten #injured #Madrid #restaurant #fire
