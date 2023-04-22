The FSB charged with treason to an employee of the arms factory “Promtekhnologiya”

Investigators of the Federal Security Service (FSB) charged Dmitry Kicha, deputy head of the testing laboratory at the Promtekhnologiya weapons plant, with treason. This is reported TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies.

An employee of a Moscow company that produces hunting and sporting rifles under the ORSIS brand was arrested by a court and sent to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center, investigative actions are being carried out with him as part of a criminal investigation.

FSB investigators charged Kiche under article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Treason”) in favor of foreign countries. The sanction under this article provides for a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

In September, FSB officers detained a resident of Vladivostok on suspicion of treason. He was engaged in collecting secret information for the military intelligence of Ukraine.