Two people They died In Venezuela, in the state of Sucre (northeast), due to the overflow of the Manzanares River after the passage of Hurricane Beryl, sources from Civil Protection in the affected area informed EFE.

They also said that the institution’s personnel are carrying out checks to find out if there are woundedas well as the number of homes affected by the phenomenon.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Remigio Ceballos, who shared a video on X in which the River overflows in streets of the areareported that medical attention was provided to the population and food, drinking water and supplies were distributed.

Hurricane Beryl.

He also explained that “reinforcements” were deployed with firefighters and other rescue organizations “for analysis, damage assessment and mitigation work.”

On the same social network, the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) reported the rescue of local residentswithout specifying the number of people who were evacuated.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 5 in the eastern Caribbean Seareported the National Hurricane Center (NHC) of the United States, making it “potentially catastrophic.”

“It is expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica later this week,” the NHC said on its website.

WMO warns that Beryl is an ‘alarming precedent’

Since records began, a hurricane of this magnitude had never formed at this time of year. maximum intensity in the Atlantic, so Beryl, which has reached this force as it approaches Jamaica, sets an “alarming precedent”, warned the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday.

According to the UN meteorological agency, the arrival of a hurricane with this force two weeks earlier than usual could be the advance “a very active season with risks for the entire Atlantic basin, which once again shows the need for early warning systems.”

The National Weather Service has not ruled out its rapid increase.

Beryl reached force 5 (maximum on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which measures hurricanes by the strength of their winds) and is currently dragging gales up to 165 kilometers per hour, according to measurements by the United States center for monitoring these phenomena, the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Before that, it had already had a major impact in Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, “small islands with little experience in dealing with Category 4 hurricanes,” the WMO said.

According to the NHC, Beryl is expected to gradually lose intensity by midweek, although it will still remain hurricane force winds.

Reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warn that the frequency of intense tropical cyclones, like that of other extreme weather events, will increase in parallel with global warming.

Beryl strengthened from a tropical depression to a Category 3 hurricane in less than 48 hours, and reached Category 4 in approximately that time, something unprecedented for the WMO in a month of June, although “in line with recent trends of rapid intensification” of these phenomena.

The agency recalls, for example, that in October 2023 the Hurricane Otis It rose to Category 5 status in a single night, hitting the Mexican tourist town of Acapulco hard.

