Two dead and two injured in an apartment fire in Santander

Two people have died in a major fire that broke out in an apartment on Juan de la Cosa Street in Santander and two others have been transferred to the Valdecilla Hospital, one of them a Local Police Officer who was working on the ground due to smoke inhalation.

The fire started after nine in the morning on the fifth floor of number 33 of the aforementioned street and has affected the neighbors on the upper floor, the attic, where there is only one home. There were three people in it, two deceased and a third injured who is in Valdecilla.

The rest of the residents of the building – about 15 homes – were evacuated and are in the area, some covered with blankets. Once the troops have managed to put out the fire, the residents of the neighboring property have also been evacuated as a precaution, while the embers are controlled to prevent the fire from reactivating.

Traffic has been cut off in the area, although some vehicles that wanted to leave have been given way. The Emergency Service 112 received the notification at 9:20 a.m. and mobilized the Local Police, National Police and 061. Given the magnitude of the fire, a field hospital has been set up and nine 061 vehicles have gone to the scene: four ambulances from advanced life support and four basic life support, in addition to the logistical support unit, which carries special resources.

There are also two Santander Firefighters trucks with a ladder car and numerous Local and National Police patrols, including scientific ones. According to what the neighbors have told the media, everyone was evicted after the notice except for those affected in the attic, who were “trapped.”

Initially, municipal sources suggested that the fire had originated in a mattress, although it was later reported that the causes were unknown and that the scientific police were in charge of investigating them. As soon as the event became known, the Security Advisor of the Government of Cantabria, Isabel Urrutia, went to the place; the general director of the Cantabria Emergency Service (SEMCA), Samuel Ruiz; and the Government delegate, Eugenia Gómez de Diego, as well as several members of the Santander City Council.

The mayor, Gema Igual, is on a visit to the municipalities of Valencia affected by DANA together with the Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) -as she is part of the Governing Board of this entity-, but she has already communicated that he would return immediately, in addition to having already spoken with the relatives of those affected.