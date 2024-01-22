In Italy there is a boom in online purchases of food supplements. According to the Focus Digital Health & Pharma survey, conducted by Netcomm, more than 22 and a half million Italians purchase health and well-being products online, regularly or occasionally. In Italy in 2023 vitamins and supplements were the best-selling products, recording 48% of total purchases on online platforms; Amazon and online pharmacies remain the point of reference for 8 out of 10 Italians, while only one in three people buy supplements exclusively from physical stores. According to Italian Elite, the startup that sells natural food supplements and which has reached a turnover of 2 million euros in three years, the online channel is increasingly popular – a note reports – not only because it is more convenient and faster for the buyer, but because it gives great importance to the reviews and opinions of people who have purchased previously.

“From the beginning we chose not to follow the traditional path of physical sales points, focusing everything on online commerce – explains Edoardo Chiapino who created the startup together with Stefano Giacone – The turning point occurred during the first lockdown of 2020, when sales of our products have seen a dramatic increase. Being able to compare multiple products with one click, read more complete descriptions and learn about the experiences of people who have already tried a product are added values ​​that are often not possible to obtain in physical stores.” beginning of activity, at the end of 2019, Italian Elite has sold over 100,000 packs of supplements, reaching a total turnover of over 2 million euros in 3 years.

“Purchasing products for people's health and well-being online, such as food supplements, is a rather delicate operation – explains Giacone – because you are afraid of receiving a product that does not correspond to your requests or that is not right for you. For this reason with Italian Elite we wish not only to assist the customer during the purchasing phase, but we provide a team of professionals who also guide him during the choice of the right product”. The main customers are men and women between 30 and 60 years old, with a moderately active life and who want to keep fit and young gym enthusiasts who are looking for an ally to give their best in their performance.