in a fort accident occurred last Sunday in Colombia, local media reported that it was a mother and her little sonthose who lost their lives after falling down a 150 meter chasm on the Linares – Sandoná road in Nariño.

He accident It took place in the afternoon, when a vehicle that was traveling through the area suffered a terrible accident, falling into the abyss.

Although witnesses to the event provided help and alerted the emergency services, unfortunately both the women As the child They arrived at the healthcare center without vital signs.

Local authorities are investigating to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident. accident. So far it is known that three people were injuredin addition to the fatalities.

From the administration of the mayor of Linares, they expressed their deepest condolences to the families affected by this terrible tragedy:

“In moments of sadness and grief we join with the families affected by this tragedy. We will remember María Alejandra and Juan Diego with love and respect. May they find comfort in shared memories and the love of those around them. “Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time,”

On social networks, it has been clarified that the women deceased was an employee of the municipality, while The boy was the son of one of his co-workers. .

Twitter user Jesús Armando Eraso Yela expressed: “God, how sad there was an accident on the Linares – Sandona road and a colleague from the mayor's office and the little son of another colleague from the mayor's office died. “I am shocked and the people are shocked.”