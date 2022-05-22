May 22 2022 10:05
At least two people were killed and 44 others injured in a tornado that hit northern Michigan, according to US media.
The National Weather Service said the path of the tornado, which hit the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan on Friday, extended more than 27 kilometers in 20 minutes.
The hurricane was classified as a Category 3 hurricane on the Fujita scale, which measures the intensity of hurricanes, with winds reaching 240 kilometers per hour.
The typhoon was the first to reach a Category 3 on the Fujita Hurricane Scale in the state since 2012.
CNN quoted Michigan State Police as saying that the two victims were in their seventies.
It is noteworthy that hurricanes are unusual in the region. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she had declared a state of emergency in Otsego County, where Gaylord is located.
“We will do whatever it takes to rebuild,” Whitmer added. “There is no challenge we cannot overcome together.”
