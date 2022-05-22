The Spanish La Liga protests against Mbappe’s contract: 100 million at signing and 50 per season

Now it’s official: Kylian Mbappè renews with Paris Saint Germain. The announcement came at the Parco dei Principi, close to the last championship match against Metz., With the same president at the player’s side: “I am very happy to stay in Paris, in my city, I always said it was home mine. I want to keep winning trophies, with all of you. “

An unexpected twist until a few days ago: contract expiring on 30 June, Mbappè had already asked to be sold last summer but the PSG had kept the point, refusing the pharaonic offers of the Real which had gone up to 180-200 million for a player who could have taken on a free transfer 12 months later.

But the pressing of the PSG – and there are also rumors of the French government ahead of the 2024 Games in Paris – was effective enough to reverse the situation.

In recent days, the optimism that reigned in Madrid has gradually given way to disappointment and on Saturday Mbappè would have communicated his decision to Perez with a whatsapp.

“I want to inform you that I have decided to stay at PSG – the text reported by the program ‘El Chiringuito’ – I would like to thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for Real Madrid, the club I have supported since I was a child. I hope you understand my decision. Good luck in the Champions League final. “

The blancos remain dry-mouthed while Mbappè joins PSG with a new contract until 2025. The figures of the agreement are obviously not known even if in Spain there is talk of numbers out of reality, from the 100 million signing bonus to the 50 million euro net salary per season.

For sure the young champion is preparing to become the highest paid player on the planet but not only. Mbappè, after winning the World Cup with France, is aiming for the Champions League, also an obsession for the Qatari ownership, and also for this reason he would have asked for guarantees on the project.

After the harsh words of its president Javier Tebas, who did not hesitate to speak of “insult to football”La Liga goes to the facts and announces that it will make a exposed before Uefa and the French and European Union administrative and tax authorities on the renewal of Mbappè with PSG to “continue to defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability”.

For La Liga the agreement signed by the player “attacks the economic stability of European football, putting hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of sport at risk, not only in European competitions but also in national ones. It is scandalous – the note reads – that a club like PSG, which last season had losses of over 220 million euros after having accumulated more than 700 million in previous seasons (while recording revenues from dubious sponsors), with a team cost of around 650 million this season, he can conclude such a deal while those clubs that could afford it without compromising their salary are left without the ability to do so. “

For La Liga, PSG “is taking on an impossible investment, given that it has an unacceptable amount of salaries and has recorded enormous losses in previous seasons”.

“This behavior proves once more that club-owning states do not respect and do not want to respect the rules of an industry such as football which are fundamental to protecting and sustaining hundreds of thousands of jobs. This type of behavior on the part of Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG and member of the UEFA Executive and president of the ECA, endangers European football at the same level as the Super League“.

