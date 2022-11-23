In the early hours of this morning, a Russian missile hit the maternity ward of the Vilnianska hospital, in the Zaporizhzhia area, killing a two-day-old newborn. The governor of the region, Oleksandr Starukh, reports it on Telegram. The news was also relaunched by Kyiv Independent. “The enemy has decided once again to try to achieve through terror and assassinations what he failed to achieve in nine months of invasion of Ukraine,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after news of the bombing. The boy’s mother survived, the entire hospital was evacuated and rescue teams are still working on site to remove the rubble.

More civilians killed in Kupiansk, in the eastern region of Kharkiv, in an attack on a residential building: the bombs also destroyed a school and a medical centre. “They attacked the city. A residential building and a clinic were hit, a school was destroyed. Two passers-by were killed,” wrote Kirilo Timoshenko, number two in Ukraine’s presidential office, in a message on his Telegram account. The bombing took place around 7.30 this morning, there are also two injured, one of whom is hospitalized. Meanwhile, from the United Kingdom, Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced the sending of piloted helicopters to Ukraine: Three Sea King helicopters will be made available to the Kiev forces, the first of which has already arrived in the country.