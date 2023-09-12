Two cyclists on a road. Susanna Sáez (EFE)

A 70-year-old cyclist and another 73-year-old died this Tuesday after being run over by a van in the Valencian town of Montserrat, as reported by the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU) and Europa Press has been able to confirm from sources familiar with the incidents. facts.

The accident took place this Tuesday, around 8:45 a.m., on the CV-405, at kilometer 8, when the vehicle was trying to overtake a group of three cyclists, one of whom was unharmed. It is a road heavily traveled by cyclists and with very dense traffic. The Civil Guard is trying to identify the driver and the vehicle involved in the events since they did not stay at the scene after the accident.

The surviving cyclist told the Civil Guard agents how the accident occurred and how he was saved by a few centimeters. “I heard a noise and the van passed by me and at that moment it catapulted my partner,” according to À Punt, regional television.

According to the version of some witnesses, the driver stopped a few meters ahead of the scene of the accident, but immediately resumed driving. Other eyewitnesses to the incident have confirmed that the van had suffered significant damage to the front as a result of the collision.

A SAMU unit and another Basic Life Support unit have been mobilized to the area, whose medical team has confirmed on site the death of one of the cyclists, aged 70, and stabilized the other, who had multiple trauma and in principle could be revived. and stabilized by the SAMU medical team, according to the CICU.

Subsequently, he was transferred in the advanced life support ambulance to the La Fe hospital in València. However, as Europa Press has learned from sources familiar with what happened, this second cyclist who had been injured has died in the hospital.