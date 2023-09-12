Jonathan Rea’s decision to join Yamaha, announced at the beginning of September, has left Kawasaki struggling to find a suitable replacement for the six-time world champion for the 2024 season.

With the lack of other prominent names on the market, the Japanese company seems to have chosen Axel Bassani to join the confirmed Alex Lowes.

The 24-year-old has developed a reputation as one of SBK’s most interesting emerging talents in the three seasons in which he defended the colors of the Motocorsa team astride a private Panigale V4.

The Italian driver has achieved six podiums, demonstrating that he can aspire to the top 5 with a certain regularity. And last year he finished the World Championship in seventh place.

This year, however, he has taken a further step, because after the Magny-Cours round last weekend he is fifth in the standings, two positions ahead of the official Ducati rider Michael Rinaldi, who in 2024 will lose his place to Nicolò Bulega, who he will make his debut in SBK after the great things he showed in Supersport.

Bassani’s move would leave a vacancy in the Motocorsa team, which could be filled by Rinaldi, although the Rimini native could still have a chance in the official Honda team, depending on what Iker Lecuona’s future will be.

The Spaniard’s fate depends on what Marc Marquez does in MotoGP, given that the eight-time world champion is still undecided between staying with Honda or switching to a Gresini Racing Ducati. In the latter case, it is likely that the Japanese company could decide to bring Lecuona back to the Grand Prix paddock.

In this scenario, a window could also open for Loris Baz to remain in the World Championship, who in theory should lose his place at Bonovo Racing, a satellite team of BMW, where Scott Redding should land, dumped from the factory team to make room for Toprak Razgatlioglu .

Redding was also indicated as a possible alternative for Kawasaki, but the Japanese seem inclined to focus on a young man like Bassani to try to give life to a new cycle, also satisfying Axel’s ambitions of becoming an official rider.

To conclude the picture, Philipp Oettl has been linked to a possible transfer to the Honda MIE team, given that Andrea Iannone’s arrival on the Go Eleven team’s Ducati now seems certain.