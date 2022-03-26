Caroline was walking with Mia, when 2 criminals stopped her and kidnapped the dog: the images of the cameras shoot everything

The phenomenon of dognapping, ie the kidnapping of dogs, is unfortunately increasingly widespread. Recently, a woman named Caroline and her little dog moon they were victims of such an episode, in the middle of a seemingly peaceful daytime walk in the city. Read below to find out what happened.

Caroline Busby has lived in Malven, Worcestershire, for many years now. Every day she goes out with her French bulldog puppy for a stroll around town. A town that has always been very quiet.

However, that day something was about to happen that no one could even imagine. Two menwho initially hid behind a bush, popped out and stopped Caroline and Luna.

They seemed friendly and started asking questions about the dog. Suddenly, while one was talking to the woman, the other has unleashed the leash di Luna, picked her up and ran away taking her away.

Shocked and afraid, Caroline immediately called her Police to report the incident.

Fortunately, the cameras closed circuit of a neighboring house they had filmed the whole scene. From the moment the two dog thieves were in hiding, to the moment they actually committed the crime.

Luna comes home

Caroline, with the help of her daughter Kirstyhas published some ads on the web with photos of her puppy and the two criminals, telling in detail what had happened.

The whole community helped the two, sharing the post as much as I can. This move allowed the poor little dog to be tracked down only eight kilometers from his home 24 hours later.

He was fine, but he was Afraid like his mom for the terrible adventure.

Even though the puppy is back in his arms, now Caroline is afraid to go out alone with Luna. Considering also that i two culprits of this vile gesture I’m still on the loose.

The authorities have disclosed their photographswith the hope of receiving the information necessary to track them down and stop them.

Caroline, her daughter Kirsty and all the owners of the town are demanding that these crimes come severely punished and they hope they will never happen again.