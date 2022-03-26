“I love Peruvian food, I want to go to Peru just to eat a cebiche,” the actor tells us oscar isaac on the other side of the Zoom. The star of Star Wars, X-Men: Apocalypse and Dune talks with The Republic about the next premiere of the Marvel series, ‘Moon Knight’ (March 30 through Disney +), where he plays Marc Spectera former mercenary in remission, and to his alter ego Steve Grant, a shy museum salesman. Two characters in one, and the first superhero to suffer from dissociative identity disorder. Here’s what the famous American-Guatemalan interpreter told us in this 7-minute exclusive interview.

‘Moon Knight’ tackles head-on a subject as sensitive as mental health. Beyond the cape of this superhero, the character suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. Why do you think it is important to give visibility to mental health and why now Marvel present their superheroes with a much more human aura?

It’s important, because all of us have either survived it, or know of someone very close to us who has difficulties with mental health, in each culture it is something that we all have in common. There are movies and series that have talked about it, but in a way that feels very stereotyped or sensational. It’s been good for us to be able to talk about this story of trauma and abuse and the superpower of the human brain that can fracture and create other characters and identities in order to survive something horrible. Talking about castles, super witches and superheroes is the way you have to talk about these identities. I mean, for me it was like an obvious connection to be able to do it within this world.

How was your preparation to interpret this duality that Marc Spector and Steven Grant represent? Did you share with patients who suffer from this disease or did you have any close personal experience that has helped you to build the characters?

I have had a lot of experience with mental health, without giving details, but with family, friends and people very close to me. It is not unknown to me. For me it was to understand who Steven Grant is, to find his way of being, his physique, how he stands, walks, his energy, his voice, where he is from and to make a comedic character that has a lot of humor and sensitivity, that is very sincere, who wants to connect with people. For me he is a different character that I have never done and I think he helps the viewers to enter this world where we are going to talk about very hard and dark things. But you walk in with a character who is loving.

We know that you are a fan of Marvel superheroes and we have also seen you in X-Men: Apocalypse (as Sabah Nur); starwars (Poe Domeron) and dunes (Leto Atreides). How much do you enjoy science fiction in these fantastic worlds and your characters?

I think the challenge feels like they are things that are far from our lives and make a connection with this world, which has nothing to do with reality and find something human and interesting; being able to talk about something that is felt every day, but in a completely different world, that aspect catches my attention.

We are on the eve of the Oscar ceremony and dunes It has 10 nominations, including best film. What expectations do you have? Are you worried about one day being nominated?