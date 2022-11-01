The court in Amsterdam will deal with two criminal cases about the murder of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries simultaneously. It concerns on the one hand the long-running case against Delano G. and Kamil E., the suspected shooter and driver, and on the other hand the case against three new suspects. That has the court in Amsterdam decided on Tuesday, after the defense of the suspects submitted a request for simultaneous treatment.

According to the defense, it is very important that the suspects in both criminal cases are tried by the same three judges. Ronald van der Horst, lawyer for Delano G. and the alleged director Krystian M., pointed out that both files do not contain the same documents, while the information may be relevant to both criminal cases. After all, all suspects are suspected of involvement in the same murder case, he said. The court ruled on Tuesday that this is “in the interest of the proper administration of justice”. These are two separate criminal cases.

The Public Prosecution Service has demanded a life sentence against G. and E., who have both been detained since the day of the assassination attempt on De Vries. The verdict of the verdict was postponed because the Public Prosecution Service came up with new information. Because one of the three judges in that case has moved abroad, the trial may have to be restarted. That is expected to be announced next Thursday.