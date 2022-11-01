Mexico.- Chamomile, one of the oldest medicinal herbs in history known in much of the world in its use as an infusion, has the benefits of relieving different ailments, such as digestive disorders, insomnia, colic, flu, among other ailments, in addition it is very easy to grow.

According to research, the main way to use this flower is by preparing infusions from its flowers, which have a very pleasant aroma and flavor.

However, it is also common to use it to make cold or warm compresses as needed in order to treat swollen areas such as the eyelids after a night without restful sleep or any area of ​​the body that has suffered a blow.

Chamomile helps treat:

Menstrual discomfort. Among its healthy benefits is to counteract menstrual discomfort. It is an anti-inflammatory, drinking chamomile tea is a traditional treatment to relieve digestive disorders, including indigestion, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and gas.

type two diabetes Excellent option for people suffering from type two diabetes. A cup of chamomile tea a day could help prevent breast cancer.

Flu and colds. Although chamomile aromatherapy is useful for fighting colds and flu, drinking its infusion stands out as the best option. Experts agree that drinking two to three cups daily for two weeks would increase the level of polyphenols, compounds that fight bacterial infections.

Anxiety. Also recommended to reduce the symptoms of generalized anxiety disorders. Chamomile is calming and relaxing, one of its compounds, chrysin, helps promote sleep, even under stressful conditions.

Protects the liver. Thanks to its rich content of choline, a nutrient that belongs to the group of B vitamins and that participates in multiple metabolic reactions in the body, chamomile protects the liver from the accumulation of fat and helps eliminate it from the blood.

preparation mode

Boil a cup of water over medium heat for about four minutes; come down from the fire Put the water in a cup and add the chamomile flowers to the boiling water, then cover the infusion and let stand for 3 or 4 minutes. Strain and drink.

In the same way, it is also very well used in cosmetic treatments with chamomile extracts that help soften and cleanse the skin, lighten and shine the hair.

How to grow chamomile

Chamomile is easy to grow, it will give you excellent and incredible healing properties and it will also be very useful for the rest of your plants.

You can grow chamomile in pots, beds or directly in the ground. If you choose the first option, just make sure they have their respective drainage holes to avoid puddles.

On the other hand, in the last 2 cases you can choose to use padding to help the water drain better and maintain moisture.

You can also grow it in soil, since chamomile likes soil rich in nutrients, as this will make its stems stronger and will benefit flowering.

As for irrigation, chamomile is not demanding with water, as it is even considered a drought-tolerant plant. However, regular watering helps them keep blooming longer, although chamomile can be quite hardy once it is well established.