The deputy secretary general of the PSOE and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, assured this Saturday in Jaen, in her first act as a pre-candidate for the primaries to the general secretariat of the Andalusian PSOE, that the Government of Spain “is not going to allow any autonomous community to have more privileges than others.”

“Catalonia and the rest of Spain are in adequate conditions to coexist and Andalusia has always been a land of coexistence. From the Government of Spain we will never allow any community to have more privileges than others because we are the party of equality and fraternity,” Montero stressed in Jaén, the first Spanish capital that the PP recovers since the last municipal elections in a motion of censure, and the first government that the popular people of an Andalusian capital lose.

In a meeting with hundreds of militants in a crowded headquarters of the socialist group in the capital of Jaén, Montero did not take long to respond to the PP, which He has accused her of buying the mayor of Jaén in a motion of censure that had the support of the three councilors of Jaén Merece Más.

“They talk without any type of scruple about buying and selling of the mayors, but they do not realize: that we are not like them, that what the Government does is take care of the municipalities that They have very important debts that hinder their ability of providing public services and what we are committed to is helping those municipalities so that they can raise their heads,” Montero stressed, denying that he has committed to canceling Jaén’s municipal debt.

Although without specifying the measures that will be implemented in Jaén, the minister has defended that The objective is to help municipalities in crisis like this so that “they can forget about those debts left by the bad managers who were in charge of the mayor’s office so that they can continue developing a socialist project for the city of Jaén.”

“The PP barks because we ride”

María Jesús Montero, who has been received by the leaders of the provincial PSOE, Francisco Reyes, and also the brand new mayor of Jaén, Julio Millán, has added: “Every time the PP barks it is because we ride, because we are going to victoryand that is what bothers the PP.”

In his speech, interrupted on several occasions by applause, he called on several occasions for the mobilization of militancy because “we need a strong Andalusiawith ambition, that does not resign, that does not conform, that is not permanently in lament and confrontation, but that puts the batteries to be able to take the path of modernization, of convergence, of progress. Therefore, he has taken a step forward because he is coming “to win the next regional elections”Montero has emphasized in a triumphalist tone.





On the other hand, he has criticized the PP and the far-right groups for not attending the commemorative events of fifty years of freedom in Spain after the death of the dictator Francisco Franco and has criticized that, “the PP is erased, it does not define itself regarding to the black period in the history of Spain, and has not wanted to join the anniversary of the dictator’s death because Democracy begins its journey with the death of the dictator which is celebrated now”.

In an energetic way, he stated that “today, taking up the witness of what those men and women did in this period, they are called and questioned in the 21st century.” to continue that path of struggle, of rejection against the wind of the extreme right that is blowing hard in the rest of the world.

According to Montero, the PSOE “is the instrument that will allow them not to pass” and he has informed the young people that these events will be held throughout the year “so that they know that it is not neutral to position themselves ambiguously regarding militarism and authoritarian regimes.”