The presenter and actress Ana Obregón has emerged from the controversy in which she has been involved over what happened in the Campanadas de TVE two years ago. On that occasion, Obregón said goodbye to the year accompanied by the Morancos and an hour later, TVE connected with the presenter Roberto Herrera and the singer Nia Correia to welcome the new year from the Canary Islands.

As Roberto Herrera has now revealed, Nia does not appear in the promotional spot for the 2022-2023 RTVE Campanadas, and Ana Obregón would have something to do with it. “If you notice, in the advertising spot for the chimes that year, Nia doesn’t come out“, commented Herrera in an interview on the program The Splash from Radio Mogán. “Why would it be? Nia cried her eyes out,” the presenter continued, before pointing out who, supposedly, would be responsible.

“What I saw and what my colleagues from Los Morancos saw of how Anita treated Nia… and all because the girl is very pretty, very young“said Roberto Herrera, statements that Ana Obregón has already flatly denied.

According to what Ana Obregón told the program It’s not like we were Shhh“Nia arrived two hours latershe didn’t like her dress and had them go find her another one. “I just tried to relax her, but she couldn’t stop crying and didn’t want to film the commercial.”

Given this situation, the presenter continued saying, “TVE said that They couldn’t keep the team waiting until the girl’s nervous breakdown subsided”, which is why she finally did not appear in the Campanadas promo.

Likewise, in statements to the magazine WeekAna Obregón commented that when Nia arrived two hours late to record the spot, “the team had gotten angry because I hadn’t even eaten. Furthermore, I had prepared a mass with my family for my son and I did not arrive,” he lamented.

“In 40 years of work, more than 10 series, 30 films, programs, having worked with more than 4,000 team members, No one has ever said that I ignored him nothing, but quite the opposite,” added the presenter.

However, Nia’s closest surroundings have been revealed on the show. Socialite more details about the disagreement that occurred between the presenter and the singer. “Ana Obregón told Nia all the time that her sentence was not that complicated, let it come, let it end nowthat he had to go…”, indicate these sources.

According to Nia’s entourage, Ana Obregón “told her that, because of her, she was going to be late for the tribute mass for her son Aless. He called her stupid, of everything. I tell you that if this has not come out before it is because Nia has never wanted to be the protagonist,” they point out.

Nia’s representative also denies Obregón’s version: “Nia would never cry over a dress. He had already seen it and had already tried it on. She wears whatever they tell her. AND It is not true that I was late. The proof is that he has been doing the Chimes for three years,” he concluded.