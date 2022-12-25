Two 11 and 12-year-old boys were injured this Sunday night after suffering a traffic accident while riding an electric scooter. The event took place in the Rambla de la Santa, place El Cañico, in Totana

Several calls to 112 Región de Murcia alerted to the accident, indicating that a car and a scooter were involved, and that there were two people riding the electric scooter.

An ambulance from the Totana Emergency Service, a Mobile Emergency Unit and the Civil Guard traveled to the place.

Once the ambulance workers from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management treated and stabilized the two injured, who had multiple injuries, they proceeded to transfer them to two separate health centers: one of them to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca Hospital, and another to the pediatric unit of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital.