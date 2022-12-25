In a world where Photoshop and deepfakes play an increasingly important role, we have to ask ourselves more often than ever whether our eyes actually see what our eyes see. And even then, you will occasionally witness something you cannot believe, although it is as real as it gets. This year’s Goodwood hill climb was one such moment.

The McMurtry Spéirling and Max Chilton seemingly effortlessly dismantled the record of 39.9 seconds set by the VW ID.R in 2019, making it, on its first public appearance, the fastest thing ever to go up the hill and in passing drove himself into the history books. The ticket for direct admission to the Automobile Hall of Fame was received in just 39.08 seconds.

Specifications of the McMurtry Speirling

With about 1,000 horsepower of electric power thrown against the road via two wheels, in a car that sucks itself to the ground to generate a downforce of 2,000 kilos when stationary, weighs 1,000 kilos and therefore has a power-to-weight ratio of 1 to 1 and looking like a Batmobile that had been through a very hot wash, the McMurtry outwitted the 1.87-mile driveway of the Duke of Richmond at a pace that was barely manageable.

Those who have seen it on video will often have thought that it was sped up. And you can’t blame anyone for that, because good heavens: from 0 to 96 km/h in less than 1.5 seconds, 200 km/h just a few seconds later and a limiter that kicks in at 240 km/h – and it thing was thrown into the corners at truly indescribable speeds…

The Moment of the Year 2022 was breathtaking

For the lucky few who were there, it was like watching a fighter jet at work in a Scalextric runway. The sound alone: ​​a unique high-pitched whine of the electric motors taking on the air. Air that is either head-butted to get out of the way, or violently expelled from behind thanks to two electric turbines buried behind the cockpit.

These suck up dust, twigs and unattended children from under the chassis and relentlessly spit them out through the central ‘exhaust’ at the rear, at a deafening 120 decibels. It was only after the run that the enormity of it all was realized – that what had just been beheld was beyond any norm, out of the ordinary. petrolheadalgorithm had cracked and entered the mainstream.

Millions of people saw it, so everyone from family members to taxi drivers were talking about it. At that point it was no longer a ride, it was automotive history. But there’s only one man who can tell us what it really was like. The man who was lashed back in a carbon fiber chair and did the near impossible. Over to Max Chilton.