Sinaloa.- With the decline of two applicantsconcluded this Thursday, the second and last phase of Appearances of aspiring citizen councilors and citizens of the Consultative Council of the Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa, which will proceed to determine the five who will occupy this position.

The president of the Commission, César Ismael Guerrero Alarcón, explained that once the appearances have concluded, a balance will be made of what has been stated by those appearing.

He specified that in the course of next week the members of this commission will meet again to deliberate their assessments and based on them choose five of the seven people appearing to present it to the Political Coordination Board of Congress so that, where appropriate, it can be submitted to the Plenary.

In this second round, the participation of four appearing parties was contemplated. But nevertheless, the candidates Vicente Hernández Delgado and José Luis Jorge Figueroa Cancino reported that they were declining.

Who who did appear are Cristal Ilenia Ochoa Monzón and Nerudy Ximena Echave Ojeda, that according to the call, they had five minutes to present their work programs and their suitability to occupy the position of citizen councillors.

After the presentation, each of the applicants, as well as the participants in the first round, answered two questions previously prepared by the deputies who are members of the Commission.

The deputies participated in this second round of appearances: Gloria Himelda Félix Niebla, Alba Virgen Montes Álvarez, and María Victoria Sánchez Peña, secretary and members, respectively, of the Justice Commission.

The deputies and deputies Nela Rosiely Sánchez Sánchez, Pedro Alonso Villegas Lobo, Viridiana Camacho Millán, Martín Vega Álvarez, María Guadalupe Cázares Gallegos and Rita Fierro Reyes attended the appearances.