On the night of May 14, 2021, Augustine She was killed with a stab wound to the heart by Juan Carlos Monsalvea taxi driver with whom he had spent a night and by order of his wife, murdered the 22-year-old.

It all started in the middle of april 2021, when the nurse Anna Maria Perales He was heading towards his house. It was then that an unusual photo arrived on her cell phone. her husband, Juan Carlos Monsalve she was in a compromising situation with a woman much younger than herself.

Full of rage, she walked home to claim her husband. There, the man accepted the situation and told him that he could not give him an explanation. “If you want to continue with me, hurt him”, was Perales’ response to her husband’s vague words. Confused, she watched after this as the 32-year-old woman grabbed her son and left the house.

(You may be interested in: Irene Garza: the brutal crime against a beauty queen who only went to confess)

This was the trigger so that, determined to comply with what his wife said, Monsalve planned one of the femicides that have most shocked Argentina.

The photograph



In March 2021, taxi driver Juan Carlos Monsalve asked his friend Gustavo Alejandro Chianese if he knew any woman who was dedicated to the provision of sexual services. There appeared the name of Agostina, a young single mother, who was looking for life in different ways. Among them prostitution.

The two met for the first time in a Neuquen hotel. After that, they continued their meetings for several weeks in different places. But this was not a sentimental or loving encounter, because there was always a economic remuneration involved.

Juan Carlos Monsalve, designated as the femicide of Agostina Gisfman, is already in Neuquén and will be accused of the murder of the 22-year-old girl from Cipoleña. pic.twitter.com/OZ6X9vcUC2 – Beto Rivero (@betonahuel) May 30, 2021

In one of their meetings, the young woman took the taxi driver’s cell phone and took a photography in front of a mirror. What was originally only a ‘selfie‘, ended up betraying Juan Carlos, who appeared in the background. This began to circulate on social networks after Agostina uploaded it to her Facebook account, until it came into the hands of Perales.

Days later, when Ana María received the photograph, explicitly ordered her husband to kill her or else she would leave him. That was how the man began his plan to carry out his wife’s orders.

#Neuquen Juan Carlos Monsalve was accused of the femicide of Agostina Gisfman, the young woman found burned to death on May 15 in a dump in the Neuquén town of https://t.co/F3TDJS0BIv Prosecutor’s Office said

murderer with the help of other people not yet identified. pic.twitter.com/bOY6Pebc5K – Ignacio González Prieto (@igonzalezprieto) June 1, 2021

The five involved

Chianese was the first to join the plan, under the condition of receiving a payment in return. He was in charge of obtaining the location of the young woman, an issue that he achieved on May 14 of that year. According to the audios presented at the trial, the plan was for Monsalve and Agostina to meet at the Route 151 roundabout and Neuquén ring roadto specify an alleged sexual encounter.

(Also: Air tragedy in the Andes: when eating friends was the only option to live)

At seven o’clock at night everything starts up. The taxi driver picked her up as agreed, in a van black chevrolet tracker. Justice presumes that at that moment the girl was beaten until she was unconscious, since an hour later, the truck arrives at a dump and you can see how two men and Monsalve dragged her down.

The body burned in the Centenario dump is that of Agostina Gisfman. The 22-year-old was from Cipolletti and she had been looking for her since Friday.

Justice for Agostina! Stop killing us!

March 5:30 p.m. in Cipolletti.#Not one less pic.twitter.com/PhrMym0oo7 – Patricia Jure (@PatriciaJure) May 17, 2021

These two men were Maximilian Zapataemployee of Juan Carlos, and Enzo Monsalve, his nephew. Both had been summoned minutes before, they knew about the plan and they had accepted.

In the dumpster security cameras, you can see how a few minutes later, the three stabbed her to death. Afterward, they pull her body over and set it on fire.

When they made sure that his face was unrecognizable, Monsalve called his wife and confirmed the death of Agostina Gisfmann. Two minutes later, Ana María changed her Facebook status from ‘Single’ to ‘In a relationship’.

Life imprisonment

In September of this year, the trial for femicide began. Unfortunately it fell and was annulled, due to a series of threats that appeared after having seen several pieces of evidence that proved the guilt of the five defendants.

However, this started from scratch again and managed to materialize on October 10, where after long days of debate, the jury gave its verdict.

Juan Carlos Monsalve, Maximiliano Zapata and Enzo Monsalve they were declared co-authors of homicide qualified by treachery and femicide.

In the case of Anna Maria Perales, was considered instigator of the crime. All four will receive a life sentence when the final trial is held in the coming weeks.

Secondly, Gustavo Chianese He was found guilty as a secondary participant and awaits a sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison.

In all cases by 12 votes (unanimously) except for the aggravating circumstance of femicide for Zapata, which was by 11 votes in favor and one against.

More news

Elon Musk issues catastrophic warning about war between Russia and Ukraine

Man wanted to steal a lion cub and the father appeared on his back

Journalist causes commotion by showing how a rat ‘cleans’ his teeth

The video that two women left for a young man who lost his cell phone: “call us”

Trends WEATHER