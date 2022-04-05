The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has developed in Torre Pacheco the ‘Volani operation’, an investigation established to clarify a violent robbery against a neighbor of the town, which has culminated in the identification, location and arrest of its two alleged perpetrators.

The proceedings began at the end of last February, when the Civil Guard opened the operation to investigate a robbery with violence and intimidation committed against a woman in Torre Pacheco. The events took place in the urban area of ​​Pacheco, when, according to the victim, while he was walking down one of its streets, a vehicle occupied by two men approached him and stopped abruptly at his height. From the car, they yelled at her to get in, but the woman refused and started screaming and asking for help.

The occupants of the vehicle got out of it and began to attack her with excessive violence, hitting her in various parts of her body, even dragging her by the hair to put her in the car.

Apparently, the resistance put up by the victim and the cries for help resulting from the attack he was suffering caused the assailants to flee the scene at high speed, but not before snatching the victim’s bag.

Members of the Civil Guard for the Prevention of Citizen Security carried out the first investigations at the scene of the events, in order to obtain all possible clues about the perpetrators of the events, but the witnesses focused on helping the victim and the rest of clues were not very illuminating.

The civil guards opened the radius of the investigation and related the discovery of a vehicle in an unguarded parking lot on the outskirts of the town with the criminal act. It was a passenger car with similar characteristics to the one used by the authors, whose wheels were practically destroyed.

The technical-ocular inspection carried out on the vehicle, among other things, revealed that it must have gone up the curb at full speed towards the car park, which caused serious anomalies in its wheels and prevented its occupants from continuing their journey, deducing that they were forced to abandon it.

The investigations carried out allowed the civil guards to identify two men, one of them the owner of the vehicle found, on whom the main line of investigation was set.

The Civil Guard then established a device on the suspects and, once all the necessary evidence was obtained, they have been located in Cartagena and San Javier and arrested as alleged perpetrators of the crime of robbery with violence and intimidation. The detainees, together with the instructed proceedings, have been made available to the San Javier Investigating Court.