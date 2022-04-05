In support of the Danish initiative to promote the production and development of green e-methanol, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) has announced a collaboration with Circle K Denmark, Aalborg University and Fonden Green Hub Denmark to test the potential of e-fuels in Europe.

Danish Transport Minister Trine Bramsen and representatives of the Aalborg municipal government were invited to witness the first test runs of Geely methanol vehicles on Danish roads, and to visit the e-fuel plant at Aalborg University. Geely Holding provided two models Geely Auto Emgrand methanol, and the heavy vehicle M100. A refueling test sealed the event.

Denmark has committed to reducing its carbon emissions by 70% by 2030. Although the country is one of the world’s largest producers of renewable wind and solar energy, it would still like to keep a foot in the field of alternative fuels, or at least not exclude them. first. According to Geely, athrough the Power to X (PTX) system, with the conversion of renewable energy into other usable forms, e-methanol could be an optimal solution to exploit the storage of excess clean energy, stabilize the national electricity grid and produce a more sustainable fuel. Among other things, green methanol for commercial shipments has already been tested by the Danish naval giant Maersk.

Geely Holding has been developing methanol vehicles and e-fuel technologies for over 17 years. The company has launched more than 20 methanol vehicles and has obtained more than 256 patents in this regard. In 2016, Geely Holding invested in Carbon Recycling International (CRI), which uses renewable energy and carbon capture to synthesize so-called e-methanol on an industrial scale.