With the arrival of Elon Musk at the head of Twitter A somewhat controversial change arrived. For eight dollars anyone can have the coveted blue check dove. However, this has already caused users to impersonate famous brands and people.

Among those who have fallen into this practice are video game studios such as Valve, Rockstar Games and Nintendo. The latter became quite viral because he shared a photo of Mario making an obscene gesture with his hand.

Nintendo’s fake Twitter account has already been deleted, but not before it went viral for this image. Thousands of users shared it with different comments. Some went more for the jocular, while others highlight the dangers of the new payment verification system.

At the moment Twitter has not announced if it will take measures to prevent this from happening again. Since it is becoming quite common and could negatively impact those involved, it may not be long before they take action.

How does the new Twitter verification system work?

Twitter’s new verification system allows you to have the blue tick next to your name just by paying eight dollars a month. In addition, your tweets will have more reach, which in theory will increase your probability of attracting new followers.

One small change that was implemented with this has to do with the old verification. Users will now be able to tell if an account is verified by the old system or if you paid for the privilege. Still this is not very visible to the general public, so it opens the door for things like the Nintendo situation to happen.

