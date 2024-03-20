dannaformerly known as Danna Paola, has made her fans aware that a Twitter user He is charging him 400 thousand dollars to be able to give him his name on said platform, this with the recent change of his stage name, as well as on all his social networks.

The young Mexican singer has started changing its name on all platforms to leave 'Paola' behind, but has encountered a serious problem and that is that the user 'Danna' is being used on Twitter, which has caused his team to contact the person in order to reach an agreement.

He Danna's work team has communicated with Danna Mariea trans woman artist and English teacher from the United States who owns the Twitter username to negotiate a change in her name, however, the woman has refused and asks for 400 thousand dollars to be able to do so, an amount that shocked the artist herself.

Now, Danna fans They have started attacking said woman from Connecticut, United States, for charging an exorbitant amount of money and not wanting to give up the Twitter username to the artist, something she has denounced.

Given what happened, Danna has decided to send an apology message to Danna Marie due to the attacks from her fans and decided that her new name on Twitter will not be simply 'Danna', but 'DannajustDanna', ending the conflict.

