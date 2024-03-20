Holy Week is an annual Christian celebration that commemorates Jesus' entry into Jerusalem, the Stations of the Cross, his death and resurrection. In the world and In the United States, millions of faithful show their devotion on this date, which this yearor coincides with the end of March.

According to the Catholic calendar, This 2024 Holy Week will be from March 24 to 31. The most relevant dates of the commemoration are:

March 24th: Palm Sunday

28th March: Holy Thursday .

. March 29: Holy Friday .

. March 30th: Saturday of Glory .

. March 31st: Resurrection Sunday, also called Easter Sunday.

While in Spain, Rome and different cities in Latin America, Holy Week is marked by large processions that relive the Passion of Christ and his crucifixion, In the United States it is a more intimate commemorationin which believing families attend church, in which masses and vigils are scheduled.

Although Good Thursday and Good Friday are usually considered holidays in many countries around the world, this is not the case in the United States, where these dates are not part of the official calendar and work is not interrupted for the commemoration, since it is not considered at the federal level.

Easter Sunday is so important to Americans that it is even celebrated in the White House. Photo:https://www.whitehousehistory.org/ Share

Easter Sunday: the most relevant Holy Week celebration in the United States



Although the commemoration of Holy Week in the United States is different from how these dates are celebrated in countries with a greater presence of Catholic believers, Easter Sunday has a very special meaning for Americans, who celebrate it as Easter Sunday.

This year, on Easter Sunday, which in the United States is called Easter Daycelebrated on March 31. This date is celebrated with a fun activity: people decorate eggs that they then hide for children to find. This celebration is so important that an Easter egg hunt is traditionally held at the White House.