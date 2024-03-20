According to the Catholic calendar, This 2024 Holy Week will be from March 24 to 31. The most relevant dates of the commemoration are:
- March 24th: Palm Sunday
- 28th March: Holy Thursday.
- March 29: Holy Friday.
- March 30th: Saturday of Glory.
- March 31st: Resurrection Sunday, also called Easter Sunday.
Although Good Thursday and Good Friday are usually considered holidays in many countries around the world, this is not the case in the United States, where these dates are not part of the official calendar and work is not interrupted for the commemoration, since it is not considered at the federal level.
Easter Sunday: the most relevant Holy Week celebration in the United States
Although the commemoration of Holy Week in the United States is different from how these dates are celebrated in countries with a greater presence of Catholic believers, Easter Sunday has a very special meaning for Americans, who celebrate it as Easter Sunday.
This year, on Easter Sunday, which in the United States is called Easter Daycelebrated on March 31. This date is celebrated with a fun activity: people decorate eggs that they then hide for children to find. This celebration is so important that an Easter egg hunt is traditionally held at the White House.
#Easter #United #States
Leave a Reply