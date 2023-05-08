Twitter you will certainly know it, it is one of the most loved and used social networks by users but also one of the most criticized since Elon Musk decided to acquire it and change some aspects of it. Now the social network also has a monthly subscription which, however, apparently is not managing to win over the users, and today we want prove it with some numbers!

Twitter: The number of subscribers has dropped dramatically!

As you well know, Elon Musk has decided to introduce a paid plan within Twitter that guarantees you some visibility privileges, the ability to write longer posts and the much-loved blue check. A choice that sparked criticism but that at the arrival of the novelty didn’t seem to go so bad after all.

But now the situation has changed and according to reports from Mashable, the number of Twitter subscribers has dropped dramatically over the past few weeks. But let’s talk about numbers: out of over 450 million total users, only 640 thousand subscribed, a very small number. Furthermore, of the 150,000 first-month subscribers, only 68,000 are still paying, demonstrating that over half of the first testers of the feature did not deem it worthy of the required expense.

A cancellation rate of 54.5% of early subscribers, really high considering that generally the average cancellation rate in the first year for subscriptions does not exceed 6%. In short, a not very rosy situation and we can’t help but wonder if this initiative will manage to remain standing!