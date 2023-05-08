Pew Research Center survey shows that professionals from vehicles politically aligned to the right are more fearful

A survey of Pew Research Center showed that most US journalists are concerned about the future of press freedom in the United States.

About 57% of professionals said they “extremely or very worried” with possible restrictions on freedom of the press in the country. Already 20% claim to have a low level of concern with the subject. Here’s the full of the survey (in English – 259 KB).

The type of vehicle for which the journalist works influences the opinion on the subject. Those who say they work in media with right-wing audiences are slightly more likely (36%) to be extremely concerned than those in media with left-wing audiences (34%).

Also according to the survey, journalists with a longer career show more concern. About 65% of those who have worked in the industry for more than 20 years are “extremely or very worried”. But even among those with 5 years of experience or less, 45% are concerned.

The survey was carried out in 2022 and had the participation of almost 12,000 journalists.