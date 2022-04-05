Twitter, here is the ‘Edit’ turning point: the function for editing tweets is coming. The social network, from one of his profiles, announces the impending ‘revolution’: it will be possible to correct messages characterized by an error and it will not be necessary to delete the twitter. “Since everyone is asking. Yes, we have been working on the ‘edit’ feature since last year. No, we didn’t get the idea from a survey. In the next few months we will run the test to see what works, what doesn’t work and what it is possible “, reads the message published by the Twitter Communications profile. The ‘epochal’ change, requested by millions of users for years, was announced on April 1st by Twitter. The message, however, had been interpreted as an April Fool’s Day: “We weren’t kidding …”.

“We’ve been studying how to create the Edit function securely since last year and how to schedule testing over the next few months,” explains Jay Sullivan, product manager on Twitter’s organizational chart. “Editing has been the most requested feature on Twitter for years. Users want to be able to fix sometimes embarrassing errors and typos. They do this by deleting and re-writing the tweet. Without elements like the time limit, checks and transparency about what is changed, the feature could be misused to change the development of a public conversation. Protecting the integrity of public discussion is our top priority as we get ready to undertake the work, “he continues.

“For this, it will take some time and we will look for suggestions and objections before input and contradictory before launching the Edit function. We will have a careful and cautious approach, we will share updates as we proceed. This – he concludes – is just one of the changes we are making. studying as we try to give users more choice and control in their Twitter experience, while we try to foster healthy conversation and help people feel more comfortable on Twitter. These are the things that motivate us every day. “