these last two years, Twitter has taken advantage of April Fool’s Day to joke around that they’re working on a feature to edit tweets, and of course, it got to a point where people stopped believing them. Well, well, it seems that they weren’t really joking since they have now confirmed that they always are, they are already investigating how to incorporate this function into the platform.

Apparently, Twitter has been working on this feature since last year, and is currently testing it with users of TwitterBlue, the platform’s premium program, to find out what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.

now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉 we’re kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. —Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

for now, Twitter did not mention when they plan to implement this function to the rest of the users, or if it will be exclusive to TwitterBlue, so we will have to wait a little longer to know all these details. But the good news is that sooner or later it will hit the platform.

Publisher’s note: I think it was a matter of time before Twitter was going to test this feature, although they certainly took their time. Now we will have to be even more careful with the issue of fake news, but they will surely let us know when a tweet has been edited.

Via: Twitter