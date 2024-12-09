X (old twitter) has begun to launch the free version of its generative artificial intelligence language (AI) model, Grok, more users, although it includes some limitations of use, such as generating a maximum of ten messages in a period of two hours or analyze three images a day.

Grok is a ‘chatbot’ developed by the AI ​​division at .

The ‘microblogging’ platform owned by Elon Musk began giving access to Grok, powered by the Grok-2 and Grok-2 mini language model, initially to users subscribed to X Premium. These models offer capabilities for coding, reasoning, and image generation, among other functions.

Following this line, X began testing a free version of Grok in some regions recently, as is the case with users in New Zealand, who gained access to Grok-2 and Grok-2 mini.

Now, the social network has begun to launch the Grok chatbot for free to more users globally, as shared by the analyst of the social network ‘blankspeaker’ in a publication on X, who has had access to the ‘chatbot’ and its functions, although with some limitations of use.

Specifically, as detailed, users who use the free version will be able to do a maximum of 10 questions or requests to the chatbot every two hoursincluding the ability to generate images. In addition, it only allows the analysis of a maximum of 3 images per day.

To access the ‘chatbot’ from X, users will find a Grok button in the options menu on the left side in the web versionas well as in the lower options bar in the smartphone version.

In addition to all this, X has also shown a new image generation model that has been called Aurora. However, the Aurora model is currently not available through Grok.

Aurora is a model capable of generating photorealistic style images, including landscapes or people. In addition, allows you to generate images with content protected by copyrightas is the case of the Disney cartoon Mickey Mouse. It also allows generate content with images of public personalities. According to TechCrunch, although Grok powered by Aurora did not allow the creation of content with nudity, it did allow the generation of an image of a “bloody” Donald Trump.