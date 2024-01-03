In September of last year it was announced that PlayStation was planning to close the servers of Gran Turismo Sport at the beginning of 2024. Although this will happen at the end of the month, fans were surprised to learn that it is currently impossible to buy the digital version of this title, Well, it has been removed from the PlayStation Store.

That's right, if you never had the opportunity to buy Gran Turismo Sport, it is currently impossible to acquire the digital version of this title. On January 1, 2024, the community welcomed the new year with the sad news that Sony had removed this title from the PlayStation Store, and Only those who purchased this version at the time will be able to access it.

And if that was not enough, It has been revealed that on January 31, 2024, the Gran Turismo Sport servers will be closed. This means that all the modes that require an internet connection, such as Community, Open Lobby and Sports Mode, will no longer work, thus completely eliminating part of the essence of this installment.

While it is still possible to purchase a physical copy and access the modes that do not require a constant connection, it is a real shame that support for Gran Turismo Sport has come to an end. This makes it clear to us that the preservation of PlayStation 4 games is already starting to be a problem for some companies. Thus, All those who wish to experience a Gran Turismo game will have to do so through the most recent installment of the series.

Speaking of Gran Turismo 7, Remember that this title requires a constant internet connection. Thus, it is very likely that this delivery will suffer the same fate as Gran Turismo Sport, although there are still a couple of years for this to happen. On related topics, these are the reviews of the movie Grand Tourism. Likewise, the community of Gran Turismo 7 she is not happy with PlayStation.

Editor's Note:

The preservation of video games is very important. While this is an issue we associate with classic titles, the lack of support and the elimination of digital stores are problems that will become more and more common in the future. Let's hope that at least it will take a couple of years for this to become commonplace.

Via: PlayStation