Twitter announced on Tuesday (3.Jan.2023) that it intends to expand political ads on the platform. Niche advertising has been banned since 2019.

The company said that “Cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation about important topics.” and that the easing is based on US causes. The new decision will come into effect in the coming weeks.

“We believe that cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation about important topics. Today, we’re relaxing our ad policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we allow in the coming weeks.”

the microblog announced although, in the future, it will align its advertising policy with that of TV and other media and that it will share “more details as this work progresses.”

Political ads were banned in November 2019. At the time, then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said he believed that “Political message reach must be earned, not bought.” The ban made exceptions for advertisements such as voter registration, for example.

Dozens of companies suspended ads on Twitter after the social network was acquired by Elon Musk on October 28, 2022 for BRL 44 billion. The drop in ad revenue was confirmed by the entrepreneur himself in November. However, big advertisers like Apple and Amazon decided to backtrack in early December.

Ad sales account for around 90% of the platform’s revenue. In an attempt to change the situation, the businessman implemented a paid subscription on the social network, the so-called “Twitter Blue”. Users can purchase the “blue badge” of verification for $7.99 per month (approximately R$43 at current exchange rates). So far, the service is only offered in Australia, Canada, the United States, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.