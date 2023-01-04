Are the Belgians in a generous mood or is something else going on?

Big cities and cars, it remains a difficult combination. It takes forever to get to the center, then you can’t find a parking space and when you find one you pay the main price.

Except in Antwerp. You can currently park there for free if you wish. This is not a policy of the city of Antwerp to attract more people to the city. There’s something else going on: they’ve been hacked.

This already happened on December 6, when a hacker group called Play struck. They demanded a ransom from the municipality and threatened to disclose personal data of residents.

That eventually turned out to be a bluff, but in the meantime Antwerp still does not have its computer systems in order. The joke is: that means they can no longer collect parking fines. So if you forget to pay (whether or not on purpose) you will not receive a parking fine.

Antwerp has lost an estimated €1.2 million in income as a result. So this is still a big blow for the city, even though they didn’t have to pay a ransom.

If you want to travel to Antwerp soon (for the ‘sales’, for example): not paying for parking is at your own risk. They can get things back in order at any time and then you’re just screwed again.

Photo: @s4l0w3

