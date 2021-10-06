The hacker they stormed Twitch scoring a huge blow to Amazon’s streaming platform: all data, including user credentials recorded, have been exposed and uploaded to the network in a huge file (about 126GB) downloadable via torrent.

Among the stolen contents there is even Twitch source code, as well as the compensation credited to the most popular streamers over the past two years. It also ticks a secret project of the American giant, a digital marketplace designed to compete with Steam.

The biggest leak in Twitch history

As reported VGC, a link has been published on 4chan that refers to a torrent download: there are 126GB of sensitive data stolen from Twitch. The author of the post – and, therefore, of the leak – justifies his actions by stating that he wants to “promote more competition in online video streaming”, but only after defining the Twitch community “a digestive and toxic cesspool”.

A company that preferred to remain anonymous was able to confirm the authenticity of the stolen data, including the source code of the entire platform. The same source claims that the staff of Twitch is aware of the hacker attack and that the data was stolen on Monday, October 4th. The most worrying news, at least for Amazon and streamers, is that the file uploaded to 4chan has been labeled “Part 1”, suggesting the existence of a second leak.

https://t.co/7vTDeRA9vt got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console / phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords. ?? Sinoc (@ Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

According to reports from users who downloaded the 126GB file, the package includes the encrypted passwords of registered Twitch users. At the moment there is no official communication from the company, but our advice is to change your credentials and, above all, enable two-factor authentication (2FA).

The leak literally exposed Twitch.tv, exposing not only the source code of the desktop and mobile versions, but also all the details related to the payments received by content creator in the past three years. In the file we find the names of streamers such as xQCOW, Tfue, NICKMERCS and shroud, flanked by the exact figures of their fees; so we discover that the highest paid Twitch channel from Amazon is that of CriticalRole, with 9.6 million dollars earned in just over 2 years.

Vapor it is instead the code name of a service not yet released which, according to the stolen data, should compete with Steam and other video game retailers. Amazon Games (formerly Amazon Game Studios) would be responsible for the phantom digital delivery platform.

We will follow any developments, pending an official release from Twitch.

UPDATE

Twitch has confirmed that she was the victim of a data theft attack. Below is the tweet released by the company owned by Amazon: