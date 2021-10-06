The DeLorean sports car became famous when used in the movie “Back to the Future”. It was produced by DeLorean Motor Company, founded by American John DeLorean in Ireland in 1973. Well, the brand went bankrupt on October 26, 1982 after John DeLorean was arrested on drug trafficking charges. And the rest is history. Or almost.

Tyler DeLorean, who claims to be the engineer’s son, is using the old model’s name to launch the DMC 21 DeLorean, a 3-wheel car, which is already making waves. Mainly because, aside from the vague reminiscence of classic sports car, it’s based on the Reliant Rialto, an ’80s vehicle known for flipping around corners.

The Rialto was a commercial disaster between 1982, when it was released, although it was produced until 1998.

In an interview with the website Cornwall Live, Tyler says that it took two years to create the new utility, which had five prototypes. The vehicle has doors that open upwards, by remote control. The three-wheeled car has a three-cylinder engine of 850 cm³ and, says the manufacturer, reaches between 140 km/h and 160 km/h.

“The car runs on gasoline, but the electric versions will be rechargeable. It’s a fantastic new project,” says Tyler, who displayed the model at the British Motor Show in August. The DeLorean DMC currently sells for £20,000 (£150,000).

However, DeLorean is currently headquartered in Texas, United States, and is led by Stephen Wynne, who acquired the copyright in 1995 after the automaker went bankrupt. Tyler says he has been officially notified of a trademark infringement lawsuit.

Tyler claims to be John DeLorean’s bastard son and says he will win the legal battle.

