The streamer Twitch trans Clara “Keffals” Sorrenti, also known as a political commentator, was arrested by Canadian police after a bad case of swatting (from Wikipedia: act of circumventing the emergency services, even by pretending to be an operator of another emergency service, to send emergency units to a specific place based on the false report of a critical incident in progress) in which it was aimed at a pistol. The incident happened last week and was told by Keffals herself in a video on YouTube, which you can see below.

According to the streamer, the police terrorized her and seized her Twitch account because she is still a suspect and under investigation for a crime she did not commit.

Keffals Twitch streams dedicated to politics and community issues LGBTQ + they have earned her a large following, but also many enemies. In addition to commenting on transphobic statements such as those of the journalist Helen Joyce or those of JK Rowling, Keffals has often used her channel to engage in activism, creating quite a few controversies, such as when she was banned for speaking openly about the abuses she suffered or how what she takes of targeting some right-wing commentators like Tim Pool.

Ready for the dialectical struggle, she would have expected everything except what happened to her on August 5, 2022, when she was awakened at her home by the police, who pointed an assault rifle at her. Apparently, using his identity, someone would have emailed all the councilors in the city of London, Ontario, saying that he had killed his mother, that he was in possession of an illegal firearm and that he had in he plans to go to the town hall to kill all the cisgender people present.

Although the emails were full of grammatical errors and used Keffals’ birth name (the pre-transition one), so they looked decidedly false, the police took them seriously, arresting her and registering her with her old name, legally changed more than ten years ago. In addition, she has been defined several times as the “son” of Ms. Sorrenti, her mother.

Keffals then showed the search warrant used by the police to search his apartment for “a weapon, ammunition, cartridges, cleaning tools, a gun case, cell phones and computers” and seize his possessions, work tools included. Some of her boyfriend’s appliances were also taken away.

Keffals had already suffered an episode of swatting, but was immediately released by the Toronto police, without any charge, police who had also apologized for the voice of Sergeant Nathan Edward Gibson, who had recognized the mistake made.

The London police, on the other hand, have launched an investigation into the girl, despite having found nothing against her and despite the blatant falsity of the emails. Moreover, her brother had asked, without obtaining it, to put his family on the list of subjects at risk of swatting, so as to avoid a similar case.

Keffals is certainly not the first case of swatting, a practice that has unfortunately spread a lot in recent years with the increase in the spread of social networks.