After making it known that Twitch suffered from a security breach, which has resulted in a gigantic leak with 125 GB of information, the company has finally issued a statement on the matter.

Through his official Twitter account, Twitch confirmed that this platform was affected by a hacker, and they are working as quickly as possible to fix the inconvenience that this leak has caused. This was what was commented on the matter:

“We can confirm that a breach has occurred. Our teams are working urgently to understand the scope of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for supporting us ”.

Unfortunately, that is all that is available at the moment. Considering that the leak includes information related to users, it is strange that the company did not mention any of these problems. You can learn more about this leak here.

Editor’s Note:

Taking into account that this breach in security took place earlier in the week, it is strange that Twitch makes a statement when the information is already circulating on the internet. While disclosing the hack wouldn’t have stopped the leak, it would have given users enough time to protect their accounts before all of their details were exposed.

Via: Twitch