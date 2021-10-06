Journey to the mysterious island: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Journey to the Mysterious Island, a 2012 film directed by Brad Peyton. It is the sequel to the 2008 film Journey to the Center of the Earth and, like its predecessor, is loosely based on a novel by Jules Verne: The Mysterious Island.

Plot

Ottawa, Canada. Late at night, the young Sean Anderson is busy escaping, aboard his motorcycle, from policemen, who try to stop him for having violated a police structure equipped for satellite communications to receive a mysterious message. Sean also ends up in the swimming pool of a private home, and only the intervention of his muscular stepfather, Hank Parsons (with whom Sean has never been on excellent terms), keeps him from being sent to reform school. Back home, Sean manages to decipher the encrypted message in Morse code together with Hank (who became an expert in decryption over the years spent in the navy): it says that the famous Mysterious Island that Jules Verne told about really exists and that the relative map, with the geographical coordinates, according to which the island is located off the coast of Palau, is obtained by correctly combining the maps present in three books, which all speak of an island: The mysterious island of Jules Verne, The island of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure and Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels. Sean immediately realizes that the message was sent to him by his grandfather, Alexander Anderson, who disappeared two years earlier during an expedition in the Pacific Ocean in search of the Mysterious Island, and so he leaves for Palau with Hank …

Journey to the mysterious island: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the storyline for Journey to the Mysterious Island, but what is the full cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Josh Hutcherson: Sean Anderson

Dwayne Johnson: Hank Parsons

Michael Caine: Alexander Anderson

Vanessa Hudgens: Kailani

Luis Guzmán: Gabato

Kristin Davis: Liz Anderson

Anna Colwell: Jessica

Stephen Caudill: policeman

Branscombe Richmond: tour guide

Walter Bankson: Hockey player

