The decision of Twitch to allow the artistic representation of nudes it had an immediate effect, so much so that the platform was filled with naked girls (even of some men, but we are talking about a clear minority). Moderators were then forced to ban dozens of art streamers for overly explicit content.

Who would have thought?

Twitch needs to clarify its rules on sexual content

The effect on Twitch of the widening of the links on sexual representation was widely expected by the community, so much so that it surprised practically no one, apart perhaps from those who made this strange decision, following complaints about the “topless” meta which, despite the name, did not show any actual nudity (the girls were framed from above the breasts).

As soon as the new rules went into effect, Twitch started filling up with naked anime girls, furries, and other images NSFW. In short, once the dam was opened, the water began to flow. From this point of view, the mass bans are more surprising, with many artists expressing their disappointment on social media.

In fact, many people simply followed the new rules established by Twitch, indicating that their streams had sexual themes, as required. Instead, the bans arrived anyway and now it is explicitly requested that Twitch better explain the new directives, which at this point appear decidedly ambiguous, so much so that many are unable to understand where they were violated, considering that the few indications provided were followed to the letter .

However, it seems that the bans only last three days. However, the problem remains of how to behave from this moment on, given that certain behaviors still seem prohibited.