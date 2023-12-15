Deputy Attorney General Hindemburgo Chateaubriand will be Deputy Attorney General of the Republic; appointed by Lula should take office on Monday

Approved for command of the PGR (Attorney General's Office), the interim electoral attorney general, Paulo Gonet Branco, has already defined 3 of the names that will make up his new team at the body. The information was confirmed by Power360.

Among the names are:

deputy attorney Hindenburg Chateaubriand for the position of deputy attorney general;

attorney Carlos Fernando Mazzoco for the position of Gonet's chief of staff; It is

deputy attorney Eliana Torelly for command of the PGR general secretariat.

During Rodrigo Janot's administration, which lasted from 2013 to 2017, Hindemburgo was general inspector of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry). Master and doctor in commercial law from UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), he was promoted to deputy attorney general of the Republic in September 2013.

Mazzoco is the PGR's competition secretary, while Torelly is the organization's current general secretary. The deputy attorney will remain in the same position.

GONET POSSESSION MUST BE ON MONDAY

While the waiting time for Gonet's nomination was 10 times longer than the previous record, when then-president Dilma Rousseff (PT) took 4 days to nominate Rodrigo Janot for the body, the process of his approval in the Federal Senate until his appointment in the GIVE (Official Gazette of the Union) was quick, taking 2 days to be made official.

Gonet will take the place of former PGR Augusto Aras, who left the organization in September. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appointed Gonet on November 27, when he also announced the name of Justice Minister Flávio Dino for the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

It was the longest time without an official prosecutor in office since the promulgation of the 1988 Federal Constitution. While Lula had not appointed a new name, deputy attorney general Elizeta Ramos headed the PGR on an interim basis.

Here is the chronology of the events:

26.Sep.2023 – Appointed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Augusto Aras leaves command of the PGR;

Appointed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Augusto Aras leaves command of the PGR; Nov 27, 2023 – Lula nominates Gonet's name for the PGR;

Lula nominates Gonet's name for the PGR; 13.dec.2023 – Gonet is approved by 65 votes to 11 in the Federal Senate to occupy the position;

Gonet is approved by 65 votes to 11 in the Federal Senate to occupy the position; 15.dec.2023 – Lula makes Gonet's name official in the GIVE;

Lula makes Gonet's name official in the GIVE; 18.dec.2023 – Gonet should be sworn into office on Monday (Dec 18).

Supported by ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Gilmar Mendes, from the STF, Gonet will remain in charge of the PGR for 2 years. At the end of the period, he may have his mandate renewed by Lula.

Gonet was responsible for the favorable opinion of the MPE (Public Electoral Ministry) regarding Bolsonaro's ineligibility in the judgment of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) which dealt with the meeting with ambassadors in which the then president criticized the Brazilian electoral system during the elections.

