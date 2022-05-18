Twitch And Discord posted statements in response to the recent shooting in Buffalo, New York, which aired on Twitch, with details of the killing posted on Discord in the previous days.

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, a tragedy struck a Buffalo supermarket when an armed 18-year-old boy killed at least 10 people.

The shooting was broadcast live on Twitch and it was quickly revealed that the gunman had a Discord server where he shared plans for the attack in the previous days.

As reported by Eurogamer.net, Twitch and Discord have published their statements on the massacre.

According to Eurogamer, Twitch claimed to have identified and removed the live within two minutes of discovery. The site also spoke to the New York Times.

Twitch and Discord have issued statements following the Buffalo mass shooting https://t.co/Aal5FTWBIS – Eurogamer (@eurogamer) May 16, 2022



“Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against violence of any kind and works quickly to respond to all incidents“Twitch said.”You have been suspended from our service indefinitely and we are taking all appropriate measures, including monitoring any accounts that retransmit this content“.

Since the killing was planned via a private Discord server, the company provided a statement. Discord has revealed that it is investigating the boy’s posts, which allegedly include detailed plans for the shooting before it happened.

“We express our deepest condolences to the victims and their families and will do everything possible to assist law enforcement in their investigation“.

This isn’t the first time a shooting has aired on Amazon’s proprietary platform. On October 9, 2019, a gunman killed two people inside a German synagogue and multistreamed it on Twitch and Facebook.

Source: Dexerto.